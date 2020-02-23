Berkshire Hathaway 100% ready for Buffett departure, he says

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Octogenarian billionaire Warren Buffett said Saturday that his Berkshire Hathaway empire, with holdings in major American financial firms, is ready for his departure as well as that of his longtime partner Charlie Munger, aged 96.

"Berkshire shareholders need not worry: Your company is 100 percent prepared for our departure," Buffett, 89, said in his annual letter to shareholders.