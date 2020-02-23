UrduPoint.com
Berkshire Hathaway 100% Ready For Buffett Departure, He Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 12:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Octogenarian billionaire Warren Buffett said Saturday that his Berkshire Hathaway empire, with holdings in major American financial firms, is ready for his departure as well as that of his longtime partner Charlie Munger, aged 96.

"Berkshire shareholders need not worry: Your company is 100 percent prepared for our departure," Buffett, 89, said in his annual letter to shareholders.

