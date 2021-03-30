UrduPoint.com
Berlin City Halts AstraZeneca Jabs For Under-60s

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The city of Berlin on Tuesday suspended vaccinations with the AstraZeneca jab for under-60s, amid reports of further cases of blood clots among people who had received it.

"We are provisionally stopping vaccinations with AstraZeneca for under-60s," said the German capital's health minister Dilek Kalayci, adding that it was a "precautionary measure" while the city awaited an official recommendation from Federal health authorities.

