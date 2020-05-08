Berlin doubts US claims of China virus lab leak: media

Frankfurt am Main, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Germany's defence ministry and BND foreign spy agency have privately cast doubt on American claims that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a Chinese lab, media reported Friday.

An internal memo prepared for Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer "classifies the American claims as a calculated attempt to distract" from Washington's own failings, Der Spiegel reported.

US President Donald Trump is attempting "to distract from his own mistakes and direct Americans' anger at China", Spiegel cited from the document.

A defence ministry spokesman declined to confirm the existence of the memo when contacted by AFP.

Meanwhile public broadcaster NDR cast doubt on the existence of a reported joint paper from the "Five Eyes" intelligence alliance of Britain, the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand that allegedly accuses China of playing down the extent of the virus outbreak.