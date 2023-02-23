Berlin film festival shines stark spotlight on Ukraine

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :From desperate attempts to round up injured troops from the trenches to children playing on burnt-out tanks, Ukrainian filmmakers have brought the battle against Russia in all its horror to this year's Berlinale film festival.

"There are no red carpets at the front line. There is red blood-soaked soil," Ukrainian ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev told visitors to an event to showcase Ukrainian cinema at the country's embassy in Berlin.

"There are no second cuts on the front line. There is only one chance to protect the country," he said.

The Berlinale is championing Ukrainian cinema this year in a bid to support filmmakers and highlight the brutal reality of the country's conflict with Russia on its first anniversary.

Europe's first big cinema showcase of the year, which runs until February 26, is spotlighting Ukraine with a host of screenings, merchandise and fringe events.

The festival opened on February 16 with a video address from President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is the subject of a documentary premiered at the event by two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn.

Makeiev will also join Ukrainian filmmakers for a red-carpet demonstration on February 24.

And a new European support fund for Ukrainian cinema worth one million Euros ($1.06 million) was launched during the festival by the culture ministers of France, Germany and Luxembourg.

New Ukrainian films showing at the Berlinale include "Eastern Front", a no-holds-barred documentary filmed on the front line by filmmaker and volunteer medic Yevhen Titarenko.

Co-directed by Titarenko and Russia's Vitaly Mansky, the film leaves nothing to the imagination as it follows the desperate effort to round up injured and dying troops from the trenches.

Titarenko, 34, ran a film production business in Crimea until 2014, when Russia annexed the peninsula.

He travelled to the Donetsk region later that year, initially with the intention of making a documentary.

"I saw with my own eyes what was going on and made a decision to take part as a volunteer," Titarenko told AFP.

He has since made more than a dozen films "to show people how (war) looks from the inside", including this latest focused on the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"Ukrainians don't want to fight and (go to) war, we want to make culture, normal things like in other countries. But we've got no other choice," he said.