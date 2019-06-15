Berlin Jewish Museum head quits after controversial tweet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The director of Berlin's Jewish Museum resigned on Friday after controversially tweeting a link to an article that criticised the German parliament for passing legislation against the BDS movement, which demands a boycott of Israel.

Professor Peter Schaefer "today proposed his resignation to the chairman of the board of the foundation and Culture Minister Monika Grutters to avoid further harm to the Jewish Museum Berlin," a statement said.