UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Protest Against Virus Curbs Draws Thousands

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Berlin protest against virus curbs draws thousands

Berlin, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Loudly chanting their opposition to face masks and vaccines, thousands of people gathered in Berlin on Saturday to protest against coronavirus restrictions.

Police put turnout at around 17,000 -- well below the 500,000 organisers had announced as they urged a "day of freedom" from months of virus curbs.

Despite Germany's comparatively low toll, authorities are concerned at a rise in infections over recent weeks and politicians took to social media to criticise the rally as irresponsible.

"We are the second wave," shouted the crowd, a mixture of hard left and right and conspiracy theorists as they converged on the Brandenburg Gate, demanding "resistance" and dubbing the pandemic "the biggest conspiracy theory".

Few protesters wore a mask or respected the 1.5-metre (five-foot) social distancing requirement, an AFP journalist reported, despite police repeatedly calling on them via megaphone to do so.

Berlin police tweeted they had launched legal proceedings action against organisers for not respecting virus hygiene rules.

"If physical distancing cannot be applied we shall continue to talk to the organiser of the event and that could lead to the event being called off," warned police spokesman Thilo Cablitz.

A handful of people held a counter demonstration. Dubbing themselves "grandmothers against the extreme right", they hurled insults against "Nazi" protesters.

The protest's "Day of Freedom" slogan echoes the title of a 1935 documentary by Nazi-era film-maker Leni Riefenstahl on a party conference by Hitler's National Socialist German Workers' Party.

Several politicians condemned the demonstration as Germany seeks to minimise transmission of a virus which had claimed just over 9,000 deaths as of Saturday -- a far lower toll than its neighbours.

- 'Covidiots' - Saskia Esken of the Social Democrats, a junior coalition partner in Angela Merkel's government, blasted the demonstrators as "Covidiots".

In a tweet Esken railed: "No distancing, no mask. They are not only putting at risk our health but also our success against the pandemic as well as economic recovery, education and society. Irresponsible!" Jan Redmann, regional head of Merkel's Christian Democrats in the eastern state of Brandenburg, also took aim at the marchers.

"A thousand new infections a day still and in Berlin there are protests against anti-virus measures? We can no longer allow ourselves these dangerous absurdities," Redmann complained.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who hails from Merkel's traditional right ally the Christian Social Union, showed a measure of understanding, however.

"Of course there are always different opinions regarding infringements of basic rights and restrictions of freedom -- first, it's normal and, in my view, it's not the majority," Seehofer told Bavarian daily Passauer Neue Presse: Saturday saw 955 new infections -- a level which the country had not seen since May 9, according to the Robert Koch health institute.

- 'Scare tactics' - But marchers insist the risk of catching the virus is being much overblown.

"It's pure scare tactics. I don't see any danger with the virus," one marcher, Iris Bitzenmeier," told AFP.

"I don't know any other sick people. I knew many in March -- skiers, holidaymakers. Something was really afoot in February -- but now there are no longer any sick people," she insisted.

Another demonstrator, Anna-Maria Wetzel, who had come to the capital after attending similar rallies in Baden-Wuerttemberg in the southwest, shared that view.

"People who don't inform themselves - unlike ourselves -- remain ignorant and believe what the government tells them. They get caught up in the fear the government puts in our heads -- and that fear weakens the immune system," she said.

Related Topics

Protest Police Education Social Media German Germany Berlin Lead Adolf Hitler Angela Merkel February March May Democrats Christian Event From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

4 minutes ago

Successful startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear En ..

34 minutes ago

Successful operation of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts 43,268 additional COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates Mohamed bin Zayed ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.