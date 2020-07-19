Berlin, Rome, Paris threaten sanctions on states interfering in Libya

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :France, Italy and Germany are "ready to consider" imposing sanctions on foreign powers that violate an arms embargo in Libya, a joint statement by the EU countries' leaders said Saturday.

urge all foreign actors to end their increasing interference and to fully respect the arms embargo established by the United Nations Security Council," the statement said.

"We are ready to consider the possible use of sanctions should breaches to the embargo at sea, on land or in the air continue and look forward to the proposals the EU High Representative/Vice President will make to this end," it added.