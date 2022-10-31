UrduPoint.com

Berlin Says Lula Victory Is Win For Democracy, Climate

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Astana, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Germany on Monday welcomed Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's victory in Brazil's presidential election, calling it a win for democracy and climate protection.

"The biggest winner is Brazilian democracy because the elections, which were very close, were transparent and fair," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters during a visit to Astana.

"Another big winner is the world's climate," she added, voicing hope for more rainforest preservation.

"This decision by the Brazilian voters gives hope that the unrestrained deforestation of the rainforests in Brazil will soon come to an end, and that Brazil will once again become a driver in our common fight against the climate crisis," Baerbock said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz tweeted his congratulations, saying he looked forward to "a close and trusting cooperation" with Brazil, "especially in the areas of trade and climate protection".

