Berlin Tech Show Facing Up To Era Of Energy Scarcity

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Berlin tech show facing up to era of energy scarcity

Berlin, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :From portable solar panels to smart thermostats and "intelligent" radiators, exhibitors at the IFA tech show in Berlin are touting smart solutions for an energy-starved world.

But the clever gadgets sometimes belie their hefty carbon footprint.

The motto for the 2022 edition of the German fair for cutting-edge technology -- the first since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic -- is "energy efficiency", a timely mission with prices for electricity soaring.

One such exhibitor which believes it has the answer is Busch-Jaeger, whose stand is carpeted in switches and small blank screens.

The German company, owned by the Swiss group ABB, has become a specialist in "smart home" technologies.

Their idea: to regulate energy consumption at home on the basis of a stream of data, including the current ambient temperature, the light in the room and the quality of the air.

Such devices are "more and more sought after" as the cost of energy skyrockets in Europe, says Ulf Ehling, who is tasked with presenting the company's technology at IFA.

