Berlin urges events with more than 1,000 to be cancelled over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Events with more than 1,000 participants should be cancelled to halt the progression of coronovirus, Germany's health minister said Sunday, as cases in Europe's biggest economy reached close to 850.

"After many discussions with those responsible, I emphatically encourage the cancellation of events with more than 1,000 participants until further notice," Jens Spahn, the government's point man on coordinating action to contain contagion, told German national news agency DPA.