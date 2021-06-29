UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlin Urges UK Govt To Reduce Euro 2020 Crowd Sizes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Berlin urges UK govt to reduce Euro 2020 crowd sizes

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on Tuesday urged the British government to reduce the number of fans allowed into Wembley stadium for the final Euro 2020 matches, as fears grow over the spread of the Delta variant.

"I think it's irresponsible for tens of thousands to gather in close proximity" in countries where the "highly contagious" Delta variant is spreading, Seehofer told Germany's Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper.

The appeal comes just hours before a last-16 clash between England and longtime rivals Germany at London's Wembley stadium.

UEFA and the British authorities have said some 45,000 supporters will be allowed to attend the game, equivalent to 50 percent of capacity.

Attendance will be increased to 75 percent of capacity, or more than 60,000 fans, for the semi-finals and final at Wembley, in what will be the largest crowds at a sports event in Britain since the start of the pandemic.

In Germany, where Munich's Allianz Arena has hosted several Euro 2020 matches, the capacity cap has been set at a strict 20 percent -- or around 14,000 spectators.

Seehofer said the 20-percent rule could serve as "a benchmark" to other Euro 2020 venues as well.

Britain is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases blamed on the Delta variant that was first detected in India.

Germany has designated Britain as a virus variant risk area, meaning only German nationals or residents are allowed to enter from the UK, barring a few exceptions.

All UK arrivals, including vaccinated people, have to quarantine for 14 days once in Germany.

Strict travel curbs imposed by both countries are expected to dissuade many German fans from making the trip to England.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has in recent days repeatedly expressed concern about the Euro championship fuelling the spread of the Delta variant on the continent.

She has also criticised a lack of European-wide coordination on entry restrictions for travellers from risk areas.

In Germany, the Delta strain now accounts for around half of all new coronavirus cases, the head of the country's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases told a meeting attended by Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday.

Related Topics

India Sports Interior Minister German Germany London Munich United Kingdom Euro Angela Merkel 2020 Event All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

26 minutes ago

Pakistani mission in Dubai connected to FM’s Por ..

26 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

54 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

56 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

56 minutes ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.