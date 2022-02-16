Berlinale film fest to award top prizes under Covid shadow

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The 72nd Berlinale film festival awards its top prizes on Wednesday including its Golden Bear for best picture and a gender-neutral acting gong after a reduced in-person run under the pandemic.

The 11-day festival, which ranks along with Cannes and Venice among Europe's top cinema showcases, conducted a shorter competition this year with strict regulations for audiences just as coronavirus infections peaked in Germany.

The Hollywood reporter said that the competition's "small casts, contained sets and limited location shoots provide a glimpse of a new Covid-era cinema".

There are 18 films from 15 countries vying for this year's Golden Bear, which will be awarded at a gala ceremony from a jury led by Indian-born American director M. Night Shyamalan ("The Sixth Sense").

The contenders span a range of moods from "Both Sides of the Blade", a tense French love story directed by Claire Denis and starring Juliette Binoche, to "Robe of Gems", a gritty Mexican crime mystery.

Critics lavished praise on Binoche for her performance in the French film, where she is caught between two men -- her longtime husband Jean and her elusive ex Francois.

- 'Dazzlingly accomplished' - The Hollywood Reporter called it a "smart, moody, superbly acted melodrama", while Britain's Screen Daily said Binoche and co-star Vincent Lindon, who plays Jean, were "at the top of their game".

In "Robe of Gems", writer and director Natalia Lopez Gallardo explores the trauma inflicted on families in Mexico when relatives go missing.

The Guardian called it "dazzlingly accomplished and confident... The film that everyone is talking about this year in Berlin".

Critics also praised "Before, Now and Then", a family drama set in 1960s rural Indonesia from Kamila Andini, the first woman from her country to direct a film in competition at the Berlinale.

The Hollywood Reporter said it was a "precisely calibrated" and "emotionally nuanced" film that "both looks and sounds stunning".

Chinese film "Return to Dust" also impressed with its understated love story between two social outcasts who make the best of an arranged marriage as they build a simple life together in the countryside.