UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlusconi Eyeing Serie A Return After Monza Promotion

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Berlusconi eyeing Serie A return after Monza promotion

Rome, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Silvio Berlusconi is aiming for a return to Italian football's top table for the first time since selling AC Milan after his new club Monza were promoted to Serie B on Monday.

Monza were one of three clubs moved up to the second tier alongside Vicenza and Reggina following the Italian Football Federation's decision on Monday to end the regular Serie C season and promote the top team from each of the division's three groups.

"Monza will build a team ready to aim for the top of Serie B," local newspaper il Cittadino quoted Berlusconi as saying.

"Promotion (to Serie A) will depend on a range of factors, some of which are unpredictable. However some we know very well and we will try to make the very most of that." Berlusconi had previously owned AC Milan for over 30 trophy-laden years in which the team won five European Cups and eight Serie A titles.

He sold the club in 2017 to a consortium led by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong.

American fund Elliott took over the following year after Li defaulted on a loan to buy the club.

The 83-year-old media tycoon and former Italian Prime Minister then bought Monza for the relative pittance of a reported three millions Euros ($3.4 million) and invested heavily in the team.

He also brought in his historic right hand man Adriano Galliani to help guide the team to the top.

As a result they were 16 points clear in their group when the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Berlusconi said he "never had a doubt" about Monza being promoted, and added that he didn't want his outfit to be considered "Milan's third team".

The Lombardy club is a stone's throw from both Milan and Berlusconi's historic residence in Arcore, the reported scene of wild parties which some guests have alleged descended into orgies.

Related Topics

Football Loan Prime Minister China Guide Milan Man Buy Turkish Lira 2017 Media From Top AC Milan Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Movement ban between regions within Abu Dhabi and ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Minister of External Af ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Culture signs MoU with LinkedIn to support c ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

2 hours ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.