Berlusconi hospitalised as 'precaution' after positive virus test

Rome, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been hospitalised "as a precaution", a statement from his entourage said Friday.

It said the media tycoon was taken to San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Thursday night after suffering "certain symptons", but there was "no cause for concern."