UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlusconi Hospitalised As 'precaution' After Positive Virus Test

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

Berlusconi hospitalised as 'precaution' after positive virus test

Rome, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been hospitalised "as a precaution", a statement from his entourage said Friday.

It said the media tycoon was taken to San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Thursday night after suffering "certain symptons", but there was "no cause for concern."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Milan San Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President Xi’s visit to Pakistan rescheduled due ..

6 minutes ago

PCB announces 208-match 2020-21 domestic schedule

11 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa decides to step down as special aide to ..

17 minutes ago

Realme 6 with 90Hz display and Helio G90T processo ..

18 minutes ago

Covid-19 kills seven people in Pakistan during las ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 4, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.