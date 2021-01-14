UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlusconi Hospitalised With Heart Problem: Doctor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Berlusconi hospitalised with heart problem: doctor

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to hospital in Monaco after suffering heart problems, a spokesman and his doctor said Thursday.

The 84-year-old media tycoon "is at the Cardiothoracic Hospital in Monaco for tests. He will return home within a few days", his spokesman told AFP.

His personal doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, told the ANSA news agency that he made an urgent visit to Berlusconi at his home in the south of France on Monday because of an irregular heart beat.

The former premier was hospitalised for 11 days in September after contracting coronavirus, in what he said was "perhaps the most difficult ordeal of my life".

He contracted coronavirus after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa in Sardinia. Two of his children also became infected, as did his companion Marta Fascina.

"Thank heavens, thanks to the doctors, I got over what was perhaps the most difficult ordeal of my life. Once again, I seem to have got away with it!" he said as he left hospital.

Berlusconi, who was Italian prime minister for his centre-right Forza Italia on three occasions between 1994 and 2011, underwent open heart surgery in 2016.

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Visit Doctor Monaco September 2016 Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

1 hour ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

1 hour ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.