Berlusconi refuses psychiatric exam after trial delays

Rome, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi refused Thursday to submit to a psychiatric examination as part of a criminal trial, reports said, after his health issues caused multiple delays.

Instead, the 84-year-old billionaire and media tycoon said the Milan trial, linked to his infamous "bunga bunga" sex parties, should continue even if he could not attend.

The court had on Wednesday tasked three experts, including a psychiatrist, with assessing whether as asserted by his lawyer, Berlusconi's health prohibited him from taking part in the trial.

But in a statement to the court, reported by Italian media, the media tycoon said agreeing to an "unlimited psychiatric report" would be "detrimental.

.. to my honour" and showed a "prejudice towards me".

In the trial, Berlusconi is accused of bribing witnesses to secure an acquittal in an earlier trial.

The Milan trial is linked to the sex parties that Berlusconi used to host. He was tried for soliciting sex from an underage prostitute, but cleared on appeal for lack of evidence.

Berlusconi has been in and out of hospital all year, suffering the after-effects of a serious bout of Covid-19 in September 2020.