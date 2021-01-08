UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berlusconi: Trump Presidency Set For An 'ugly Ending'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Berlusconi: Trump presidency set for an 'ugly ending'

Rome, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi bemoaned Friday the "ugly ending" to Donald Trump's time at the White House.

Berlusconi said "it would be unjust and uncharitable" to deny Trump's achievements as US President, notably on the economy and on foreign policy.

However, Monday's mob attack by his supporters on the US Capitol "overshadows those achievements and will darken the historical memory of this presidency," Berlusconi said in a letter to Italian daily Il Giornale.

Berlusconi, 84, is a former real estate and media mogul who reinvented himself as a conservative politician, serving three times as prime minister.

His career path is often seen as a trailblazing model for Trump's.

The scenes in Washington, which left a police officer and four protesters dead, have also been condemned by Matteo Salvini of the hard-right League party, an outspoken backer of Trump.

"Violence is never a solution, never. Long live Freedom and Democracy, always and everywhere," Salvini tweeted, without explicitly criticising the outgoing US leader.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Prime Minister Police Washington Democracy White House Trump Media

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

8 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

12 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

15 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

51 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.