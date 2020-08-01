UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bernal 'so Happy' To Be Back Ahead Of Tour Defence

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Bernal 'so happy' to be back ahead of Tour defence

SaintAffrique, France, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Egan Bernal was all smiles Saturday before he embarked on the Route d'Occitanie stage race as he prepares to defend his Tour de France title in three weeks' time.

The 23-year-old Ineos rider was wearing the number one jersey ahead of his four-time Tour de France winning teammate Chris Froome in the number two jersey.

It is the Colombian's first race since returning to Europe from his native country following the sport's coronavirus shutdown.

"I want to enjoy the feeling of racing again and at the same time sharpen my fitness for the Tour," Bernal said.

"The key thing is to have a good time. We are so happy to get involved in a race, see the other teams and all that." British outfit Ineos boast the last five winners of the Tour de France in their ranks with Froome in 2015-2017, Geraint Thomas in 2018 and Bernal in 2019.

Bernal is favourite to win the 2020 edition with the British bookmakers.

Thomas is signed up as a reserve at the Route d'Occitanie.

The Tour de France is scheduled to embark from Nice on August 29 and arrive in Paris 21 stages later on September 20.

Related Topics

Europe France Nice Paris Same August September 2018 2019 2020 All From Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on Nation ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Benin President on Indepe ..

3 hours ago

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

3 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

4 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.