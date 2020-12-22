UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bernard At The Double As Bengals Stun Steelers

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 10:50 AM

Bernard at the double as Bengals stun Steelers

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard scored two touchdowns in a 27-17 victory as the Pittsburgh Steelers slid to a third consecutive defeat in a hardfought divisional battle on Monday.

The Steelers, looking for a win to clinch the AFC North after suffering back-to-back defeats, never recovered after a disastrous first half which saw the Bengals race into a 17-0 lead.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looked out of sorts throughout as the Pittsburgh offense combined for a paltry 40 yards in the first two quarters with three turnovers and only two first downs.

The Bengals, meanwhile, long since eliminated from playoff contention with only two wins against 10 losses heading into Monday's game, were on the front foot from the outset.

An Austin Seibert field goal put the Bengals ahead in the first quarter, before Bernard scored the first of his two touchdowns in the second quarter after rushing into the end zone from four yards.

Roethlisberger then coughed up an interception on the Steelers' next possession, when his pass intended for Juju Smith-Schuster was picked off by Cincinnati cornerback Mackensie Alexander.

From the ensuing drive, Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley connected with Bernard for a 14-yard touchdown to make it 17-0 at halftime.

The Steelers rallied after the interval with 10 unanswered points in the third quarter, Roethlisberger picking out Diontae Johnson for 23 yards and a touchdown before Chris Boswell's field goal from 25 yards made it 17-10.

But Cincinnati continued to cause problems for the Steelers defense, and a clever play fake sent the entire Pittsburgh cover the wrong way to allow Finley to sprint clear into the end zone for a 23-yard rush that made it 24-10.

Although Benny Snell Jr. cut the Bengals lead to seven points with a touchdown with just over five minutes remaining, Pittsburgh's chances of forcing overtime vanished when they turned over on downs with just under two minutes left.

Seibert's second field goal of the night with 12 seconds remaining sealed the win.

The defeat means the Steelers now face a nervous finale to the regular season, with the Cleveland Browns just one game behind in the divisional standings on 10-4. The Steelers lead the division on 11-3.

Related Topics

Lead Austin Cleveland Cincinnati Pittsburgh From Race

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2020 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Federal Judiciary establishes &#039;one-day misdem ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

12 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.