Bernie Sanders Endorses Ex-rival Biden For US President

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:10 AM

Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Biden for US president

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Former White House candidate Bernie Sanders on Monday endorsed onetime rival Joe Biden for president, saying it was time to unite in the effort to defeat Donald Trump in November.

"We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history," the leftist Sanders said on Twitter shortly before making a surprise appearance on Biden's livecast where he endorsed the Democratic former vice president.

