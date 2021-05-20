Bernie Sanders seeks to block US arms sale to Israel

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :US Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution Thursday aimed at halting a $735 million arms sale to Israel, following similar moves by progressive Democrats but with very little chance of success.

A clear majority of Republicans back Israel in its military confrontation with Gaza that authorities say has claimed more than 200 lives.

Democrats are more divided, leaving President Joe Biden's administration under pressure from his party's liberal flank.

"At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate," said Sanders, an independent.

Sanders has the power to bring the resolution to a vote even without the agreement of Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. But it appears unlikely that the resolution would win the 51 votes necessary to pass, since many Democrats do not support such a measure.

Congress was formally informed on May 5 of the latest sale to Israel's defense ministry, totaling $735 million.