UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bernie Sanders Seeks To Block US Arms Sale To Israel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

Bernie Sanders seeks to block US arms sale to Israel

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :US Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution Thursday aimed at halting a $735 million arms sale to Israel, following similar moves by progressive Democrats but with very little chance of success.

A clear majority of Republicans back Israel in its military confrontation with Gaza that authorities say has claimed more than 200 lives.

Democrats are more divided, leaving President Joe Biden's administration under pressure from his party's liberal flank.

"At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a Congressional debate," said Sanders, an independent.

Sanders has the power to bring the resolution to a vote even without the agreement of Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. But it appears unlikely that the resolution would win the 51 votes necessary to pass, since many Democrats do not support such a measure.

Congress was formally informed on May 5 of the latest sale to Israel's defense ministry, totaling $735 million.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Israel Vote Gaza Sale May Democrats Women From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

24 minutes ago

UAE to host the 5th WCO Global AEO Conference

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler establishes new distribution company ..

1 hour ago

AED 4.1 billion of weeklong real estate transactio ..

1 hour ago

The International Conference of Mayors of Friendly ..

1 hour ago

Mexican Ambassador to UAE hails Sharjah’s effort ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.