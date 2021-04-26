UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berrettini Beats Djokovic Conqueror Karatsev To Win Belgrade Title

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Berrettini beats Djokovic conqueror Karatsev to win Belgrade title

Belgrade, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Italy's Matteo Berrettini won his fourth career title on Sunday defeating Aslan Karatsev, who had stunned Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, in the Belgrade clay court final.

The 25-year-old Berrettini, the world number 10, triumphed 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/0) over the Russian who was seeking his second title of 2021 after winning in Dubai.

Berrettini won previous titles at Gstaad in 2018 and Stuttgart and Budapest, both in 2019.

On Saturday, the 28th-ranked Karatsev had knocked out world number one Djokovic in the semi-final, saving 23 of 28 break points.

"This title is for my family, this is the first time that they are actually here to see me win the trophy even though it's my fourth one," Berrettini said at the trophy ceremony.

"So this is a special one. We came a long way since I was a kid and they were bringing me everywhere, so I think they deserve to see this kind of tennis and this kind of level. I really love them." Berrettini was playing in just his second tournament since the Australian Open after an abdominal strain kept him off the courts.

Last week, he bowed out in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters.

"It's been a pleasure being here. I came here not with the best feelings. I came back from an injury, and it's never easy to come back and play this kind of level, this kind of tennis," said the champion.

Karatsev admitted he paid a heavy price for his Djokovic heroics.

"I was perhaps missing some energy but he played very well," said the Russian.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Dubai Stuttgart Budapest Belgrade Price Sunday 2018 2019 Australian Open Family From Best Court Love

Recent Stories

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

1 hour ago

Manchester City win record-equalling eighth league ..

2 hours ago

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

3 hours ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

4 hours ago

Qasr Al Watan recognises Arab Deaf Week

4 hours ago

Commercial Bank of Dubai launches a Robo-Advisory ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.