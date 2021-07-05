UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Berrettini Breeezes Into Men's Wimbledon Quarter-finals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:30 PM

Berrettini breeezes into men's Wimbledon quarter-finals

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Matteo Berrettini stayed on course to emulate Boris Becker in 1985 in adding the Wimbledon title to winning Queen's on his debut, easing into the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

The 25-year-old Italian plays the winner of the match between fourth seed Alexander Zverev and Canada's 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Related Topics

Canada Belarus Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at ..

7 minutes ago

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

22 minutes ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

1 hour ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

1 hour ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

1 hour ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.