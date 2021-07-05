(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Matteo Berrettini stayed on course to emulate Boris Becker in 1985 in adding the Wimbledon title to winning Queen's on his debut, easing into the quarter-finals with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

The 25-year-old Italian plays the winner of the match between fourth seed Alexander Zverev and Canada's 16th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.