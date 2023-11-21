Besant Hall Cultural Center organize Children’s Literature festival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) organized the Children’s Literature Festival on Monday to mark the Universal Children’s Day,

The Deputy Director of BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh hosted the event while multiple segments were a part of the literature festival.

Eminent writer and educationist Roomana Hussain while expressing her views on the topic said that although Parents are the first mentor of the child and the teacher is the second however. Both have an immense contribution and responsibility in shaping a child's personality.

As a writer, She has written more than 75 books including two books on Karachi including ‘Karachi wala’---a subcontinent within the city in which various aspects of the life of residents of Karachi were narrated while the second book is based on the life of street children.

Roomana said that she was writing books in both English and urdu languages particularly for elders in English and for children in English and Urdu.

She said that Children’s literature holds a magical allure that captivates young minds and nurtures their imagination, curiosity, and emotional growth.

Good children’s literature nurtures a love for reading from an early age. When children are exposed to well-crafted and engaging stories, they develop a positive attitude toward books and reading, setting the foundation for a lifelong love of literature and learning.

This love for reading enriches their lives and enhances their academic performance and critical thinking skills.

Children’s literature is pivotal in cognitive and language development. Children reading or listening to stories encounter new vocabulary, sentence structures, and ideas.

