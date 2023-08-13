Besant Hall cultural center to celebrate Independence day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Besant Hall cultural center in collaboration with the Endowment fund trust would celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national spirit and fervor on Monday (August 14).

In this connection, a colourful ceremony will be held in the cultural center at 11 a.m.

The Commissioner Hyderabad division Bilal Ahmed Memon will join the celebrations as a Chief Guest.

Deputy Director Besant Hall Cultural Center Sobia Ali Shaikh informed that various activities will be part of Independence day celebrations including Speeches, Tableau, Art Activities, Magic Show, Face Painting, Craft Shops, Jumping Castle and certificate Distribution.