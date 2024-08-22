Besant Hall Cultural Centre to celebrate two-day Jashn-e-Latif from August 24-25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) The Besant Hall Cultural Centre will celebrate a two-day Jashn-e-Latif from August 24-25, 2024.

The Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Thursday that writer Noor-ul-Huda Shah would preside over the maiden session of Latif festival.

Eminent intellectuals Dr. Fehmida Hussain, Dr. Sher Mehrani, Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi and Shafiq Paracha will speak on the occasion.

Later, a musical session will be held in which eminent singer Manjhi Faqeer will perform.

She further said that a second programme in collaboration with Sindh Culture department and Endowment fund trust will be held in Sindh Indigenous & traditional craft company (SITCO) near Sindh Museum on 25th August (Sunday).

‘Sugharan ji Kacheri’ and ‘folk music’ will be the part of this function in which eminent Sughars of Kohistan and Larr will recite ‘Shah ji Waai’ and ask puzzles from Shah Latif’ poetry.

The Director General Culture and tourism department Munawer Ali Mahesar will grace the occasion as a Chief guest while former Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Muhammad Ali Maanjhi , Dr. Rehman Gul Palari Professor Karachi University would attend the session.

APP/nsm