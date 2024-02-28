Besant Hall To Hold Exhibition On ‘Grandeur Of Makli’ On March 2
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 01:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with an Endowment fund trust to hold an exhibition on “ Grandeur of Makli” on March 2, (Saturday) at 5:00 p.m.
The Director Besant Hall Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Wednesday that Secretary Information Department Nadeem ur Rehman Memon will inaugurate the photographic exhibition of Makli necropolis.
She said that Mohatta Palace Museum has offered a kind courtesy for holding a unique pictorial exhibition.
Makli Necropolis is one of the largest funerary sites in the world, spread over an area of 10 kilometres near the city of Thatta Sindh.
The site houses approximately 500,000 to 1 million tombs built over the course of a 400-year period
Makli Necropolis features several large funerary monuments belonging to royalty, various Sufi saints, and esteemed scholars.
The site was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981 as an "outstanding testament" to Sindhi civilization between the 14th and 18th centuries.
APP/nsm
