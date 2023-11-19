Besant Hall to organize children’s literature festival on 20 November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with Endowment Fund Trust (EFT) would organize Children’s Litearture festival to mark World Children's Day on 20 November (Monday)

The Deputy Director BHCC Sobia Ali Shaikh informed here on Sunday that that multiple segments would be a part of the literature festival including art and craft, movie screening, games, jumping castle and goody bags.

Eminent author, artist and educationist Ms. Roomana Hussain will be the chief guest on the occasion.

APP/nsm