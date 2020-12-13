'Best in the world' Vakatawa guides Racing to opening Champions Cup win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Racing 92 head coach Laurent Travers said Virimi Vakatawa was one of the world's best players after the France centre set up two tries as last season's runners-up held on to beat Connacht 26-22 on Sunday on the opening weekend of the European Champions Cup.

Auckland-born Vakatawa continued his good international form, where he scored twice in les Bleus' autumn fixtures, as he provided for former Australia full-back Kurtley Beale and youngster Donovan Taofifenua in the first half.

"He's not among the best players in the world by accident. He's a player who can make a difference and create space for others," Travers said.

"Today it was him, he had the chances and can still do more. We're very happy to have him in the team as he brings this danger." Travers made eight changes from last Saturday's win at Bordeaux-Begles with Scotland fly-half Finn Russell making his return from a groin injury suffered on Test duty in late-October The Irish province welcomed the likes of Kieran Marmion and Finlay Bealham back from the Ireland squad but centre Bundee Aki was named on the bench.

Travers' men led 14-3 after a quarter of the game as Georges-Henri Colombe crashed over before Vakatawa beat three defenders to set-up Beale for a stroll-in.

Vakatawa was the creator again after 25 minutes as 20-year-old winger Taofifenua acrobatically touched down with his whole body in the air for a seventh try of the season.

Matt Healy's impressive effort on the stroke of half-time, after catching Jack Carty's well-judged cross-kick, made it 19-8 at the break.

Vakatawa, who has Fijian heritage, was denied just reward for his work earlier in the game as referee Wayne Barnes spotted a knock-on before the midfielder went over 10 minutes after the interval.

Ex-New Zealand lock Dominic Bird claimed the bonus point shortly after with Racing's fourth try.

Alex Wootton and Conor Oliver closed the gap in the final quarter but the hosts claimed the victory despite the late pressure.

- Ex-Warriors haunt Glasgow- Jonny Gray and Stuart Hogg scored against their former side as holders Exeter Chiefs overcame Glasgow Warriors 42-0.

No. 8 Sam Simmonds, captain Jack Yeandle, winger Olly Woodburn and Jonny Hill also crossed as Chiefs' head coach Rob Baxter featured 16 players from October's final victory over Racing.

Australia lock Izack Rodda opened his Lyon account in their record 55-10 rout over Gloucester in the English club's heaviest ever defeat in the top-tier tournament to go top of Pool B.

Uncapped French winger Xavier Mignot claimed a hat-trick in just their second win at this level of continental competition.

On Saturday, Japan's Kotaro Matsushima dotted down on three occasions in Clermont's entertaining 51-38 win at Challenge Cup holders Bristol Bears.

South Africa Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe's double helped four-time champions Toulouse to a 29-22 win at Ulster on Friday -- the Irish province's first home defeat since October 2018.