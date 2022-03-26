Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 94th academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story.

" 2021 - "Nomadland" 2020 - "Parasite" 2019 - "Green Book" 2018 - "The Shape of Water" 2017 - "Moonlight" 2016 - "Spotlight" 2015 - "Birdman" 2014 - "12 Years A Slave" 2013 - "Argo" 2012 - "The Artist" 2011 - "The King's Speech" 2010 - "The Hurt Locker" 2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire" 2008 - "No Country for Old Men" 2007 - "The Departed" 2006 - "Crash" 2005 - "Million Dollar Baby" 2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"2003 - "Chicago"2002 - "A Beautiful Mind"