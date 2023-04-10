Best Stand For High-thrust Liquid Rocket Engines Debugged
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) --:The debugging of a test stand for high-thrust liquid rocket engines has been completed in Tongchuan, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) on Sunday.
A plan to test the stand has passed evaluation.
The CASC will next test the stand, and then make preparations for the stand to test liquid-powered rocket engines successfully, which will promote the research and development of these engines.