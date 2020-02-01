UrduPoint.com
Bestselling US Author Mary Higgins Clark Dies

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:30 AM

Bestselling US author Mary Higgins Clark dies

Washington, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :Best-selling American author "Queen of Suspense" Mary Higgins Clark, known by her fans as the "Queen of Suspense", has died aged 92, her publisher confirmed Friday.

She was still producing a book a year at the age of 90, with her page-turners earning her a legion of fans across the world -- and even making her one of the top-selling fiction authors in France.

Clark's publisher Simon & Schuster announced her death, tweeting she died peacefully "surrounded by family and friends".

