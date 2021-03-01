Betis continue Europe bid with Cadiz win

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Real Betis maintained their bid for European football next season thanks to Juanmi's late strike which earned them a 1-0 La Liga victory at struggling Cadiz.

Spaniard Juanmi rammed home a close range header with six minutes remaining to squeeze Betis past the home side and put them sixth.

Betis are just two points behind Real Sociedad in the automatic Europa League qualification spot, ahead of the Basque club's clash at Real Madrid on Monday.

Earlier Sunday Real Valladolid climbed out of the relegation zone despite extending their winless league run to eight in a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo.

Valladolid were denied a first league win since January 2 by Jeison Murillo's stoppage time header.

In an intense relegation scrap Valladolid are level on 22 points with Alaves and Eibar, Elche are 19th on 21 points and rock-bottom Huesca have 20.

Later Atletico Madrid look to move five points clear at the top when they face Villarreal, Betis' other chief rival for a spot in Europe.