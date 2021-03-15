UrduPoint.com
Beyonce Breaks Record For Most Grammy Wins By Female Artist

Mon 15th March 2021 | 08:20 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Beyonce made Grammys history Sunday by becoming the winningest woman in the history of the music industry's top awards gala, and its most decorated singer.

She secured the record after winning Best R&B Song for her hit "Black Parade," a single celebrating Black culture and activism that dropped in the wake of mass protests ignited by the death of George Floyd in police custody in the summer of 2020.

