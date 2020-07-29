Bezos accepts antitrust scrutiny of Amazon 'success'

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will paint the online giant as a vibrant American "success" story at a major antitrust hearing Wednesday while accepting a need for scrutiny.

Testifying for the first time before Congress, Bezos is to be grilled along with chief executives Tim Cook of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Sundar Pichai of Google and its parent firm Alphabet.

"I believe Amazon should be scrutinized," Bezos said in prepared remarks posted online ahead of the unprecedented antitrust hearing.