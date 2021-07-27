UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bezos Offers NASA A $2 Billion Discount For Blue Origin Moon Lander

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 11:10 AM

Bezos offers NASA a $2 billion discount for Blue Origin Moon lander

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos wrote an open letter to NASA on Monday offering a $2 billion discount to allow his company to build a Moon lander.

The human landing system (HLS) contract, worth $2.9 billion, was awarded to rival SpaceX in April, but Blue Origin and a third company Dynetics filed protests that are currently awaiting adjudication by the US Government Accountability Office.

The United States is seeking to return to the Moon by 2024 under the Artemis program, using the lessons learned to prepare for a crewed Mars mission in the 2030s.

In his letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos said the offer would "bridge the funding shortfall" that led to the space agency picking just one contractor, instead of two which would then compete with each other.

He added "this offer is not a deferral, but is an outright permanent waiver." Since losing the award, Blue Origin has been frantically lobbying to have the decision reversed, leading the Senate to pass a bill agreeing to add $10 billion to the human lander system.

But the legislation is still being debated in the House, and has been branded a "Bezos Bailout" by critics.

Bezos wrote that an advantage of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lander was its use of liquid hydrogen for fuel, which can be mined from lunar ice in line with NASA's plans to use the Moon to refuel rockets for operations deeper into the solar system.

He added that the company would test its lander in orbit around the Earth at its own cost.

"We stand ready to help NASA moderate its technical risks and solve its budgetary constraints and put the Artemis Program back on a more competitive, credible, and sustainable path," Bezos concluded.

It is unclear whether Bezos' last-minute intervention will sway the outcome of the award.

Related Topics

Senate Company Nelson Lander United States SpaceX April From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 27, 2021 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Interior Ministry participates in global operation ..

11 hours ago

Kashmiris reject opposition's narrative aimed at d ..

10 hours ago

Shafqat discusses educational collaboration with U ..

10 hours ago

Ziaullah Langu condemns Quetta blast

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.