Bezos to pivot to philanthropy, space and media projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

San Francisco, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Jeff Bezos said Tuesday he intends to pivot towards philanthropic work, space and media projects when he steps down as Amazon's chief executive later this year, but would "stay engaged" with major initiatives at the company.

"I've never had more energy, and this isn't about retiring," Bezos said in a letter to employees announcing his plan to transition to the role of executive chair.

"As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."