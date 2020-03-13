UrduPoint.com
Bharatnatyam Dance Performance At PNCA Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Bharatnatyam dance performance at PNCA tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Saturday will arrange classical dance performance to pay tribute to the dance guru Mrs Mitha here at PNCA auditorium.

The event has been organized to pay tribute to the talent of Mitha  who is exponent of Bharatnatyam genre of dance in Pakistan and one of only two in the nation , the other being Sheema Kirmani. She is also a faculty member at the Rawalpindi campus of the National College of the Arts.

The dance acts will be performed by Tehreem Mitha, Amna Nawaz, Iftikhar Masih and Maheryar mitha Barron while the event will take place later in the evening.

The show has been produced by Tehreem Mitha who is also choreographer, dancer and producer of visual art.

Mitha has altered the  performance  and style of the Bharatnatyam to suit Pakistani cultural norms she teaches. She has composed Bharatnatyam songs in urdu, due to her lack of understanding of Tamil, Telugu or Sanskrit, the three languages Bharatnatyam songs are traditionally composed in.

