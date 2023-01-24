BHCC to organize book fair on 27 Jan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with the endowment fund trust will start a 3-day book fair on 27th January 2023.

According to the program, the book fair will be inaugurated by Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon on Friday (January 27).

The Deputy Director BHCC Sobia Shaikh informed that several stalls were established by different publishers.

She said that the book fair would provide an opportunity to book lovers for purchasing books of their choice at discounted rates.