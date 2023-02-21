BHCC to organize Kalash Dance Ensemble on February 25

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Besant Hall Cultural Center (BHCC) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of Arts will organize Kalash Dance Ensemble on Saturday.

According to the program, Ensemble will be inaugurated by Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Memon.

The Deputy Director BHCC Sobia Shaikh informed that this is the first ever Dance programme being organized in Hyderabad to provide healthy entertainment to the people.