BHP To Merge Oil And Gas Assets With Australia's Woodside

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:00 PM

BHP to merge oil and gas assets with Australia's Woodside

Melbourne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Mining giant BHP announced Tuesday it will merge its oil and gas assets with Australia's Woodside, in a multibillion-dollar deal that sees BHP exit the liquid fossil fuel business.

The Anglo-Australian firm said the agreement would see Woodside issue new shares to BHP shareholders as it becomes a global top 10 LNG producer.

Woodside's existing shareholders would retain a 52 percent stake in the newly expanded Woodside, while BHP shareholders would own 48 percent.

"Bringing the BHP and Woodside assets together will provide choice for BHP shareholders, unlock synergies in how these assets are managed and allow capital to be deployed to the highest quality opportunities," BHP chief executive Mike Henry said.

BHP's petroleum business is worth US$15.4 billion, the company said.

