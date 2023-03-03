Bialiatski: rights champion in authoritarian Belarus

Moscow, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Nobel prize winner Ales Bialiatski, who was handed a 10-year prison term Friday, has battled against repression for a quarter of a century in authoritarian Belarus.

The 60-year-old founded Viasna, the country's most prominent rights group, soon after strongman Alexander Lukashenko became the first president of ex-Soviet Belarus in 1994.

He was detained alongside associates in 2021 in the wake of historic demonstrations against Lukashenko and a severe crackdown that followed that saw many government critics jailed or forced into exile.

On Friday Bialiatski was found guilty of smuggling and financing activities that "violate public order" and jailed for ten years in prison, a thinly veiled tactic to silence his work.

"This trial is obviously against human rights defenders for their human rights work," his wife Natalya Pinchuk said in response, describing the trial as a sham and calling the verdict "cruel".

Last year, while he was in jail waiting for the trial to begin, he was co-awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, along with Russia's Memorial group and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties.