Biarritz sign Ireland prop Cronin

Biarritz, France, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Newly-promoted Top 14 club Biarritz on Wednesday signed Ireland prop James Cronin on a two-year deal.

Cronin, 30, joins the Basque club from Munster, the Irish province where he had thus far played his entire professional career, including 106 Pro14 matches and 34 in the European Cup.

Capped three times by Ireland, Cronin links up with former Munster teammates James Hart, Francis Saili, Dave O'Callaghan and Billy Scannell in Biarritz.