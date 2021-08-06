UrduPoint.com

Bicycle Bomb Claims 1 Life, Injures 12 In Afghanistan's Northern Mazar-i-Sharif City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 02:30 PM

Bicycle bomb claims 1 life, injures 12 in Afghanistan's northern Mazar-i-Sharif city

MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :One person lost his life and 12 others sustained injuries as a bicycle bomb went off in Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday evening, provincial police spokesman Adil Shah Adil said Friday.

"The terrorists placed explosive device in the cavities of a bicycle and detonated it on a crowded street in Mazar-i-Sharif city Thursday evening, as a result one civilian was killed and 12 others were injured," Adil told Xinhua.

Investigation is underway and details would be shared with media outlets, the spokesman said, without hinting at any group or individual behind the attack.

Parts of the northern Balkh province has been the scene of fierce fighting between government forces and Taliban fighters over the past couple of months.

