UrduPoint.com

Biden, 80, To Undergo Medical Checkup Ahead Of Potential 2024 Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Biden, 80, to undergo medical checkup ahead of potential 2024 bid

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Joe Biden will complete a routine medical checkup on Thursday, a crucial step for the oldest-ever US president ahead of his expected fight for reelection in 2024.

The White House has promised to release the report by the 80-year-old president's doctor, as it also did during his previous checkup in 2021.

This time around, with the Republican 2024 campaign already kicking off, it will be scrutinized even more closely.

Despite poor poll ratings, Biden -- a Democrat -- has been suggesting for some time that he intends to run again, potentially lining up a rematch of his 2020 battle with his predecessor Donald Trump, who has already declared his candidacy.

"That's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet," he said in a PBS interview on February 8.

Biden's last checkup was on November 19, 2021, when he underwent a complete examination, including a colonoscopy under general anesthesia.

He transferred his powers for one hour and 25 minutes to Vice President Kamala Harris, making her the first woman in US history to hold the presidential prerogative.

Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, at the time painted a picture of a healthy man fit to carry out his presidential duties.

But he did also point out relatively minor signs of old age, and noted Biden's stiffer gait, attributing it to a mild nerve condition affecting the feet; as well as a frequent cough caused by gastroesophageal reflux.

Biden does not smoke, does not drink, plays sports, and has not had any major health concerns since undergoing brain surgery in 1988.

He tested positive for Covid-19 last July, but did not have a serious form of the disease.

The American president has shown uncommon stamina, making public appearances and travelling.

But his age remains a frequent angle of attack by the Republican opposition.

Some of the president's opponents even claim that he is no longer in his right mind, citing some of his moments of confusion and his slurred speech. Biden has spoken often of overcoming a childhood stutter.

Nikki Haley, a 51-year-old Republican who has just entered the race for 2024, called Wednesday for mental fitness tests for any elected official over 75.

That would also apply to ex-president Trump, 76, whom she is challenging with her candidacy.

Haley, a former UN ambassador, hopes to capitalize on the American electorate's desire for fresh blood in politics. Polls show many do not want a second Biden term any more than they want a repeat Trump presidency.

If he runs, Biden will have to face both the rigors of an election campaign and the demands of his office.

He wants Americans to judge him on his results, effectively saying age is just a number.

"Watch me," he likes to say.

Related Topics

Election Attack Sports United Nations Poor White House Trump Doctor Man February July November Women 2020 Race Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

51 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses closing of Xposure 2023

8 hours ago
 In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Pri ..

In the presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Crown Prince of Fujairah delivers keyno ..

9 hours ago
 Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber ..

Deloitte publishes reports at WGS addressing cyber skills gap and future health ..

9 hours ago
 Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terroris ..

Israeli Parliament Approves Law Stripping Terrorists of Citizenship - Prime Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.