Biden, Abbas hold first conversation: Palestinian presidency

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :President Mahmud Abbas spoke Saturday with Joe Biden for the first time since the US president took office, the Ramallah presidency said, as violence between Israel and the Palestinians flared.

Abbas's spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeina told AFP the conversation was "important", without elaborating on the details of the exchange.