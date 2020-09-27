UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Accuses Trump Of Using Supreme Court To 'eliminate' Obamacare

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 10:00 PM

Biden accuses Trump of using Supreme Court to 'eliminate' Obamacare

Washington, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused Donald Trump Sunday of rushing to install a new Supreme Court justice to "eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act," known as Obamacare, in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump and the Republican Party are pushing to confirm conservative Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett before the November 3 vote because they "see an opportunity to overturn the Affordable Care Act on their way out the door," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, again urging the Senate to delay the confirmation until after the election.

Related Topics

Election Senate Supreme Court Vote Trump Wilmington November Sunday

Recent Stories

AED17.2 bn investments in bonds by Abu Dhabi-based ..

6 minutes ago

I Commend courage of UAE in achieving peace: Chine ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP provides pre-marital screening certificate i ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Women Peace and Security Training Programme& ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Little Hearts&#039; for Sudan performs 27 ca ..

1 hour ago

Kerala&#039;s Diaspora Bond to be marketed in Gulf

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.