Biden Acknowledges Consumer Prices 'remain Too High'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Biden acknowledges consumer prices 'remain too high'

Baltimore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that consumer prices were "too high" after government data showed inflation was at a 30-year record last month.

"Today's economic reports (show) unemployment continued to fall but consumer prices remain too high," Biden said at an event in Baltimore to promote the $1.2 trillion infrastructure overhaul he argues can turn the tide.

