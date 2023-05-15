UrduPoint.com

Biden Admin Warns Of 'catastrophic' Default As Debt Talks Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Biden admin warns of 'catastrophic' default as debt talks continue

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :President Joe Biden's administration again warned Sunday of "catastrophic" consequences for the US economy if the country defaults, as negotiations with Republicans over a debt deal are expected to resume in the week ahead.

Alarm bells are ringing over the possibility of a first-ever US default, with uncertainty over the actual date the government would stop being able to pay its bills.

Congressional Republicans are demanding budget cuts in exchange for lifting the so-called debt ceiling, while the White House has insisted for months that the nation's credit should not be up for negotiation.

The two sides have remained at an impasse despite weeks of warnings from government officials and bankers that a default could unleash drastic consequences, including a possible recession and likely global financial contagion.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned a default could occur by June 1, while the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office forecast on Friday the date of June 15.

"We shouldn't be here," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "If Congress failed to raise the debt limit by the time of default, we would go into a recession and it'd be catastrophic," he warned.

"The United States of America has never defaulted on it's debt -- and we can't." Biden has stated he wants a "clean" hike of the debt ceiling, but Republicans are insisting any extension of the country's borrowing authority, currently capped at $31.4 trillion, come with substantial curbs on spending.

"It's time to bring spending levels back to pre-Covid, and then we can talk about raising the debt ceiling," Byron Donalds, a Republican representative from Florida, told FOX news on Sunday.

"If Joe Biden brings nothing to the table, if all he does is sit there with his hands in his pockets... then he's the one leading our nation into default." Former president Donald Trump has encouraged Republican lawmakers to hold out for a default if Biden doesn't agree to "massive cuts." - 'Constructive' negotiations - A much-anticipated new round of debt-ceiling talks between Biden and Republican leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, were postponed until the coming week.

Adeyemo acknowledged "constructive" negotiations were ongoing at the staff level, while pushing back on assertions that Biden does not want to address ballooning US debt.

"The president's laid out a plan that includes $3 trillion in debt relief over 10 years," Adeyemo said, referring to Biden's budget request unveiled in March, which featured tax increases on the wealthy and businesses.

Congressional leaders should address ways to hammer out a deal on fiscal policy, "but as we have that conversation, there is no reason we shouldn't raise the debt limit and prevent default in this country, a default that could lead to a massive recession that would cost us millions of jobs," he said.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House's National Economic Council, maintained that a deal would be reached.

"Our expectation is that Congress will do what is necessary" to avoid a default, Brainard, a former Federal Reserve vice chair, told CBS Sunday show "Face the Nation."Biden addressed the issue on Saturday in Delaware, where he talked briefly to reporters.

"They're moving along," he said of the talks. But while there was "real discussion," he added the two sides were "not there yet."

Related Topics

Exchange Budget White House Trump Lead Florida United States March June Congress Sunday All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

City cruising to third straight PL title in a row

9 hours ago
 Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in inv ..

Global oil industry requires $12.1 trillion in investments up to 2045: OPEC Secr ..

11 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring ..

Bodour Al Qasimi joins SCRF children in inspiring workshops by Kalimat Foundatio ..

11 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of Univer ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours 255 graduates of University of Dubai

12 hours ago
 SEWA completes number of projects in Central Regio ..

SEWA completes number of projects in Central Region

12 hours ago
 Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting G ..

Dubai retains No.1 global ranking for attracting Greenfield FDI projects

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.