UrduPoint.com

Biden Administration Doubles US Refugee Admissions

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden administration doubles US refugee admissions

Washington, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The Biden administration announced Monday that it would double the number of refugees it will accept in the coming fiscal year to 125,000, amid rising pressure from people fleeing Afghanistan and other countries.

President Joe Biden has reversed a trend begun by predecessor Donald Trump to push down the number of refugees accepted each year to a few thousand.

Trump set the official cap for the current fiscal year, ending on September 30, at just 15,000, and actually admitted far less than that.

Biden overrode that number after he came into office, pushing it back up to 62,500.

For fiscal 2022, the level will rise to 125,000.

"Today, the State Department is reaffirming our commitment to refugee resettlement in line with our long tradition of providing a safe haven and opportunity to individuals fleeing persecution," said spokesperson Ned Price.

"With the world facing unprecedented global displacement and humanitarian needs, the United States is committed to leading efforts to provide protection and promote durable solutions to humanitarian crises," price said in a statement.

The announcement came as Washington is trying to help thousands of people who worked for US forces in Afghanistan to flee the country and resettle in the United States.

Some of those could fall under the refugee program and others under another program of "special immigrant visas."The announcement also came as US authorities were repatriating thousands of migrants who have crossed the US border with Mexico into Del Rio, Texas, in recent weeks.

Many are Haitians who have fled that country's chronic suffering due to political instability, earthquakes and hurricanes.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World Washington Trump Price Del Rio United States Mexico September Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-tra ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-trapped boats

1 minute ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

3 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

1 hour ago
 Change in police culture only possible with quick ..

Change in police culture only possible with quick redressal of citizens' complai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.